Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,775 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.5% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. 9,897,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,399,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

