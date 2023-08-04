Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Sells 645 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $4.73 on Friday, reaching $204.08. 1,019,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,322. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.02.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 48.51% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.55.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

