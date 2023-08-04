Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.55.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Ellington Financial Stock Down 2.3 %
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
Ellington Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -264.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ellington Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
