Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Insider Sells $10,323.60 in Stock

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Free Report) insider Siddhartha Venkatesan sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $10,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Embark Technology Stock Performance

Shares of EMBK stock remained flat at $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Embark Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Embark Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Embark Technology by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Technology, Inc develops autonomous driving software solutions for the truck freight industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an automated driving system software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over dispatching and management of their autonomous fleet operations.

