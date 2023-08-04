Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Insider Sells $14,268.87 in Stock

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Free Report) insider Siddhartha Venkatesan sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $14,268.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,657 shares in the company, valued at $442,804.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Siddhartha Venkatesan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Siddhartha Venkatesan sold 3,687 shares of Embark Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $10,323.60.

Embark Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ EMBK remained flat at $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.59. Embark Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embark Technology

Embark Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Embark Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Embark Technology by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Embark Technology by 19.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embark Technology, Inc develops autonomous driving software solutions for the truck freight industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an automated driving system software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over dispatching and management of their autonomous fleet operations.

