Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Insider Sells $14,268.87 in Stock

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Free Report) insider Siddhartha Venkatesan sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $14,268.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,657 shares in the company, valued at $442,804.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Siddhartha Venkatesan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Siddhartha Venkatesan sold 3,687 shares of Embark Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $10,323.60.
Embark Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ EMBK remained flat at $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.59. Embark Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embark Technology
Embark Technology Company Profile
Embark Technology, Inc develops autonomous driving software solutions for the truck freight industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an automated driving system software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over dispatching and management of their autonomous fleet operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Embark Technology
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.