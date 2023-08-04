Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reissued a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.41.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,698,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,719,000 after purchasing an additional 229,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

