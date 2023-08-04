Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.41.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,456. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

