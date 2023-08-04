ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

