ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
ENGlobal stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
