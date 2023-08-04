Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
