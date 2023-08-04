Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

