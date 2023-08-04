Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 112,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 371,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.69 million, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.78.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$484.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$499.00 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.1757444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

