Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Cut by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,567. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

