Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Entergy updated its FY23 guidance to $6.55-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of ETR traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.92. 1,147,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,567. Entergy has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $122.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,499,000 after buying an additional 88,773 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Entergy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

