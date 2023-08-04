Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,526. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.