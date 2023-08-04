Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Nerissa Kreher Sells 6,898 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) insider Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $97,537.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nerissa Kreher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $157,186.12.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,820. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

