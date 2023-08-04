Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enviri (NYSE:NVRIGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $520.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.43 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Enviri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Enviri Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE NVRI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. 149,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,585. The firm has a market cap of $628.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.02. Enviri has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Enviri

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Enviri (NYSE:NVRI)

