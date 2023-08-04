Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $520.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.43 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Enviri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Enviri Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE NVRI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.88. 149,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,585. The firm has a market cap of $628.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.02. Enviri has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

