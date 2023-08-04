EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPAM. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.46.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.78. 230,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,360. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.55 and its 200-day moving average is $275.89. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,573,000 after purchasing an additional 98,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

