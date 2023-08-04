EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.62.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.70. The company had a trading volume of 378,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 592.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 658,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,396,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,729,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,584,000 after acquiring an additional 346,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

