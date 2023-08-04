EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of EQGPF stock remained flat at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. EQB has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $58.21.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

