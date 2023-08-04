Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) CEO Mark W. Begor Sells 7,000 Shares

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equifax Stock Up 0.3 %

EFX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.64 and its 200-day moving average is $211.32.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 132.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 293,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,973,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.