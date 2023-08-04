Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $720.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $809.05.

Shares of EQIX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $757.88. 418,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,381. Equinix has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $776.65 and its 200-day moving average is $733.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,912 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

