Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) is Costello Asset Management INC’s 8th Largest Position

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities comprises approximately 3.5% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 149,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,485. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WTRG. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

