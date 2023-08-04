Estée Lauder Companies (EL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $246.00 to $214.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $240.00.

7/27/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

7/24/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $265.00.

7/21/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $235.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

6/20/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $235.00 to $205.00.

6/14/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $243.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2023 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

EL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.66. 914,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.90 and a 52 week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

