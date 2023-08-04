Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $195.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $240.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.88.

NYSE:EL traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.66. 2,363,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,900. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.39. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

