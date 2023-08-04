Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.6 %

ETD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 312,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

