Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,988,047.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $930,327.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $910,415.25.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.59. 5,105,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,208. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 66.03%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

