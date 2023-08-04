Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at DA Davidson

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $166.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.43.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.59. 5,105,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,208. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 66.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,673 shares of company stock worth $10,852,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,257,000 after acquiring an additional 245,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 64.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,665 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.