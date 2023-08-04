Etsy’s (ETSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,105,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.02. Etsy has a one year low of $80.44 and a one year high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 66.03%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,673 shares of company stock worth $10,852,682. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Etsy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Etsy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Etsy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Etsy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.