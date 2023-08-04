Euro Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.62 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003783 BTC on popular exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $54.61 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 49,716,716 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

