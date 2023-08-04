Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.61% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Euroseas Stock Performance
ESEA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. 2,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Euroseas Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Euroseas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESEA
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Euroseas
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.