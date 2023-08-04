Euroseas (ESEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.61% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euroseas Stock Performance

ESEA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. 2,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Euroseas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

See Also

