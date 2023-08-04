Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Eventbrite traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 1438804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

In related news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eventbrite by 126.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

