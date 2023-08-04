Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55 to $3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Evergy

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,060,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,641,000 after buying an additional 91,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

