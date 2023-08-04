Evmos (EVMOS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $976,192.88

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $22.23 million and $976,192.88 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

