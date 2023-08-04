Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading 6.9% Higher

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.05. 520,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,090,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $3,247,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,200,850.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,088 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 214.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,971 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 90.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after buying an additional 1,189,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $23,743,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 278.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after buying an additional 841,909 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.