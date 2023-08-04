Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.9 %

EXAS stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,619. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,559,500. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

