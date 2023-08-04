Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $121.00 at Robert W. Baird

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

Shares of EXAS traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $86.58. 471,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.10. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,500 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 537.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

