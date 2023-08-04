Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $109.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.77.

Expedia Group stock traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.23. 1,865,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,956. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,239.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 328.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

