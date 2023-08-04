Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,133.00 and a beta of 1.11. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expro Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $550,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,575,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $550,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,370,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,427,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter worth about $8,520,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Featured Articles

