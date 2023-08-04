Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 2.5 %

EXTR stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. 3,179,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $557,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

