Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,656,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,793,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FICO traded down $12.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $842.88. 129,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,063. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $805.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $733.61. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $389.83 and a one year high of $892.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.57.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.