Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$1,400.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,291.67.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FFH traded up C$41.78 on Friday, hitting C$1,123.43. 35,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,451. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$612.00 and a 1-year high of C$1,133.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$993.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$934.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 167.6274834 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

In other news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

