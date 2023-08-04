Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $103.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

