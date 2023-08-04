Financial Review: Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) & Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adeia and Qurate Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $438.93 million 2.80 -$295.88 million ($2.86) -4.03 Qurate Retail $12.11 billion 0.22 -$2.59 billion ($6.76) -1.01

Adeia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qurate Retail. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qurate Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -43.84% 21.87% 9.24% Qurate Retail -21.70% -1.68% -0.15%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Adeia and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Adeia has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Adeia and Qurate Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qurate Retail 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adeia presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Adeia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adeia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Qurate Retail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adeia beats Qurate Retail on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes through multiple streaming services, social pages, websites, print catalogs, and in-store destinations.. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

