First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FBMS. Stephens boosted their target price on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of FBMS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.83. 63,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.89. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,495,000 after purchasing an additional 55,924 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,705,000 after purchasing an additional 428,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 186,367 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 842,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 283,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

