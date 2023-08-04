First Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 12.5% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after buying an additional 617,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,259. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.34. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

