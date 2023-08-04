First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) PT Raised to $40.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $287.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.55 per share, for a total transaction of $183,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,768.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

