First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at CIBC

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCXXF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCXXF remained flat at $10.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

