First Financial Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $47.26.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 18,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,669,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,076,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,897,000 after buying an additional 304,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $7,939,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after buying an additional 219,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

