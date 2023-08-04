First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the mining company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Shares of AG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,759. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

AG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

