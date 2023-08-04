First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Raised to C$42.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.33.

First National Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE FN traded up C$0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.88. 18,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,324. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$256.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.0853375 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

