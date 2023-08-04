First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

7/27/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

7/26/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

7/26/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$34.00.

7/13/2023 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/10/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

7/7/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

6/28/2023 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$40.00.

FQVLF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 23,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,094. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

